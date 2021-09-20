Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 467 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $62.54 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

