AdEx Network Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $61.97 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00124423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045222 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 137,803,222 coins and its circulating supply is 129,360,746 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

