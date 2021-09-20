Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 56,761 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $11,887,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 164,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,935. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $218.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.