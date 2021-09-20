Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.65 on Monday. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.
About Acorn Energy
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.