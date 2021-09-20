Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.65 on Monday. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.