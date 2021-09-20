ACENT (ACE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.14 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. ACENT has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $2.14 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00122905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00044845 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,934,423 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.