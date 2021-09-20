AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ACRX opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Equities analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.