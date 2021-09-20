Accenture’s (ACN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $326.53.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $335.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.46. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

