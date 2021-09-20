abrdn plc Sells 9,197 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CLSA decreased their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $162.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.32. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $120.24 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.