abrdn plc Sells 7,127 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $75.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

