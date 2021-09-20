abrdn plc Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

