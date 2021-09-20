abrdn plc Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $609.94 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,251,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.38.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

