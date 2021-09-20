abrdn plc Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after acquiring an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

NYSE ZBH opened at $146.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.87. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

