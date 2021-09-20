abrdn plc Has $12.51 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of Life Storage worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LSI opened at $121.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $129.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

