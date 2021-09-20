abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 90,929 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.17% of Autoliv worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 661.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Autoliv by 229.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 119,964 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Autoliv by 554.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

ALV stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

