AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

