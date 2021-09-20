AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.
AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.