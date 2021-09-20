Aavegotchi Market Cap Hits $91.54 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $91.54 million and approximately $80.17 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00003773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00055749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00125255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00045276 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 57,198,260 coins and its circulating supply is 55,434,096 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

