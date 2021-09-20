A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $15.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.