94,492 Shares in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 94,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.
Shares of GAPA opened at $9.73 on Monday. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.
G&P Acquisition Company Profile
Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA).
Receive News & Ratings for G&P Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G&P Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.