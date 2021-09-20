94,492 Shares in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 94,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Shares of GAPA opened at $9.73 on Monday. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

G&P Acquisition Company Profile

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

