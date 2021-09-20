9,111 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABCL. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 45.24. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.