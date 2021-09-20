$82.55 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce sales of $82.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $78.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $327.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.70 million to $334.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $372.20 million, with estimates ranging from $357.20 million to $387.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,794,000 after buying an additional 205,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,994 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,016,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 67,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

