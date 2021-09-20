802,221 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 802,221 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,495,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of UiPath as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $806,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,517,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,024,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $54.28 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,052 shares of company stock valued at $28,037,145 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PATH shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

