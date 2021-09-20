750 Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,177. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

