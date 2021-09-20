7,429 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

AHCO stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

