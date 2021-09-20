6,622 Shares in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,184,355. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.21.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

