$616.66 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to announce $616.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $147.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 318.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

LBRT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,842. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,120 shares of company stock worth $1,596,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.