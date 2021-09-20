$6.83 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post sales of $6.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.80 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $4.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $25.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $30.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,709,580 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.29. 1,127,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,145,000. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $230.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

