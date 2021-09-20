582,589 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 582,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,339,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $119.42 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.