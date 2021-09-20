$450.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report sales of $450.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $451.98 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $347.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

CRUS traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,809. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 300.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 57.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 681.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $869,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

