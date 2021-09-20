$450.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report sales of $450.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $451.98 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $347.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

CRUS traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,809. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 300.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 57.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 681.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $869,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.