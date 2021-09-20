$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.45 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $58.92. 6,750,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

