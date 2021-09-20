-$4.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.12) and the lowest is ($5.04). Novavax posted earnings of ($3.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($8.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.63) to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $46.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,619 shares of company stock worth $18,481,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX stock opened at $237.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.06 and a 200-day moving average of $199.22. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

