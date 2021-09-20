$387.74 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce sales of $387.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.47 million and the lowest is $386.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $365.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. Kforce has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

