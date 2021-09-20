33,848 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,901 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

