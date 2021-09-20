33,470 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

PRF stock opened at $161.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $165.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.