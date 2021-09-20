3,007 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $58,904,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,863,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,412,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 141,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $96.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

