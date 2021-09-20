30,000 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Acquired by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of HWC traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.71. 5,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.