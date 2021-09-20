$3.00 EPS Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the lowest is $2.97. Adobe reported earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $12.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $14.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $654.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,765. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $637.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

