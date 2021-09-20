2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 106.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 131,883 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 15.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 51.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 50.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 36.4% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

