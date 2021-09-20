28,757 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the first quarter worth $261,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the first quarter worth about $522,000.

KRBN stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $41.01.

