2,775 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Shares of PEB opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

