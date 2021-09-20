250 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.75. The stock had a trading volume of 51,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

