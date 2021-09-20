2,396 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average is $107.95. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. lifted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

