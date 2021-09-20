2,304 Shares in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,304 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $10.23 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $801.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.