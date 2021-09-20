$230.58 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post $230.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.70 million. 2U reported sales of $201.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.90 million to $946.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,955. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

