215,800 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 215,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Skillz at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $11.01 on Monday. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKLZ. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

