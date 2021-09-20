187,900 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 187,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HASI. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

