16,584 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In related news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $123,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,364.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $895,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,969 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

