$165.90 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce sales of $165.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the highest is $171.80 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $221.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $677.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $667.05 million, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%.

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 36,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,035. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

