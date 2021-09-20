162,248 Shares in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Acquired by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 3.03% of DallasNews as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

DALN stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89. DallasNews Co. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.