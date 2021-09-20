$155.17 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report $155.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $160.10 million. Trustmark posted sales of $182.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $651.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.90 million to $663.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $631.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $658.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TRMK opened at $30.53 on Monday. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.