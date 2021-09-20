$150.47 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post $150.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.68 million and the lowest is $150.32 million. Stratasys reported sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $589.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. 40,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,678,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,166,000 after purchasing an additional 317,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 709.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,733,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 595,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,269,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

